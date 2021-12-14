49º
Ypsilanti’s Corner Health Center to offer walk-in pediatric, adult COVID vaccines on Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A health worker gives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) (Binsar Bakkara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Both adults and children can attend a COVID-19 and flu vaccine event on Wednesday at The Corner Health Center.

The clinic will be providing first and second doses as well as booster shots. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 47 N. Huron Street in Ypsilanti.

While pre-registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Those interested can register for a time slot here.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission level in Washtenaw County has remained high since Aug. 21. The weekly positivity rate in the county also remains high, and a total of 15 outbreaks of the virus were recorded locally in the past week.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, vaccinations against COVID-19 are on the rise, and as of Dec. 6, 62.3% of all residents were fully vaccinated.

The Health Department is also administering adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at this time and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment at the department’s clinic at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti, click here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

