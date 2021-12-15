Ann Arbor’s Forsythe Middle School closed Wednesday over ‘student incident’

ANN ARBOR – Forsythe Middle School is closed for the day, including after school activities, due to an incident that took place on Tuesday involving a student.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift sent an email to Forsythe families and staff late Tuesday night alerting them of the closure. She did not provide any more details at the time.

“Student and staff safety and well-being will continue as our top priority,” Swift wrote. “Be assured that Forsythe administration, with the support of district leaders and law enforcement, followed all appropriate safety protocols in responding to the student incident earlier today.”

She said the last minute decision to close the school on Wednesday was the result of information that developed late in the evening.

She reminded the AAPS community of the Michigan State Police OK2Say tip line that allows anonymous reporting of threats toward schools, students or staff. To report an issue, text 652729 (OK2SAY), call 855-565-2729 or email OK2SAY@mi.gov.

Swift said Forsythe will reopen on Thursday.