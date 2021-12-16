Award winning Ann Arbor bra boutique moves into larger location

Items and decor at Bust Bra Shop's Ann Arbor location. Photo courtesy of Lee Padgett and Busted Bra Shop.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Busted Bra Shop is expanding its inclusive inventory as it moves into a bigger space.

Now located in Colonnade Shopping Plaza, at 887 W. Eisenhower Parkway, the women-owned-and-operated bra boutique originally opened on the second floor of Mimi’s Bridal Boutique in 2021.

Read: Busted Bra Shop brings inclusive sizing to Ann Arbor with new location

“We are so excited to open a bigger boutique here in Ann Arbor,” said Busted Bra Shop owner Lee Padgett. “Our customers in Washtenaw County will love the expanded store offerings and the increase in fitting room space.”

The Tree Town location is one of the brand’s five stores to open since Padgett started her business in Detroit in 2013. Other locations include Royal Oak, Detroit and Chicago’s Hype Park neighborhood.

Ad

Marketed as size-inclusive and LGBT-friendly, Busted Bra Shop offers professional bra fittings, hosiery, swimwear and luxury brands from Europe, Japan and Canada. It was named “Best Store in America” this year by Intima Magazine and sells bras in band sizes 28-56 and cups A-O. The bra shop also carries shapewear sizes S-6X, panties sizes XS-10X and lingerie sizes XS-4X.

“It’s really important to get fitted for the perfect size bra,” said Padgett in a release. “Bodies change and women shouldn’t assume the bra that fit last year fits today. The right undergarments make all the difference in your look. All of our custom fitters go through extensive training to make sure they get our customers the right product at the right size.”

The new Ann Arbor location will host a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

In an email, Padgett said the new location was looking for staff.

Ad

Busted Bra Shop Ann Arbor is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Check out Busted Bra Shop on Live in the D: Get the best bra fit for your return to “normal” life