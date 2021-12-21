Ann Arbor native makes Olympic short track speedskating team

Ryan Pivirotto skates in the men's 1000m second race semifinals at the Short Track US Single Distance Championships on August 25, 2013 at the Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – Ryan Pivirotto has been named to Team USA’s 2022 short track speedskating team after qualifying over the weekend at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pivirotto is one of two men who earned spots on the Olympic team. Five women also qualified for the Winter Games.

According to Team USA’s website, this is the first year the men’s team did not qualify a relay team since 1992.

As for Pivirotto, the 26-year-old Ann Arbor native is hoping he will make his Olympic debut after traveling to PyeongChang in 2018 and sitting on the sidelines as an alternate for the 1,000-meter and men’s relay races.

The former hockey player won the 500-meter and 1,500-meter races at the Olympic Trials in Utah and finished second in the 1,000-meter. He ranks in the top 35 globally for all three races.

In a January 2020 interview with the The Salt Lake Tribune, Pivirotto said he entertained notions of quitting the sport altogether after his disappointing 2018 Winter Games experience.

He shared that a long talk with USA Speedskating short track coach Wilma Boomstra gave him the perspective and confidence he needed to keep training.

“I think my talk with Wil was the thing that really was the turning point,” Pivirotto told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I was able to bury all my doubts, all my grudges, everything that happened to me at the Olympics and that season. I was able to bury it and just forget about it, or not have it affect me as a skater.”

Here are Pivirotto’s career highlights, from TeamUsa.org:

Olympic Experience

Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team - finished fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

World Championship Experience

2021 World Championships - B 5000m Relay Bronze

Other Career Highlights