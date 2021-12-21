37º
Water main break in Northeast Ann Arbor repaired, water safe to drink

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A large water main break temporarily shut down Green Road on Sunday night.

The break occurred around 9:45 p.m. just north of Glazier Way in northeast Ann Arbor.

Crews repaired the breaks and service was restored to the area, city officials said in a notice.

Although safe to drink, water in the area around the main break could be discolored and rusty-looking due to iron sediment in the pipes. Community members can clear their pipes by running cold water in the taps nearest their water meter and flush their toilets a few times.

Do not run warm water to get rid of the discoloration as it could mix sediment into water heaters, city officials said.

Community members with questions should reach out to the Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant at 734-794-6426.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

