Downtown Ann Arbor eatery temporarily closing for ‘serious remodel’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – New Year’s Eve dinner will be the last meal served at Sava’s until next spring.

The downtown Ann Arbor eatery—the flagship restaurant of owner Sava Farah—will temporarily close over the winter for remodeling.

In a statement, Farah and her team said the State Street eatery was “tired and in need of a deep rest and a serious remodel” after 13 busy years.

Sava’s originally opened in 2007 as a 24-seat cafe across from its current location at 216 S. State St. It has become known for its brunch offerings, popularity with University of Michigan students and hospitality.

Farah and her team plan to reopen the reinvigorated eatery “sometime in early spring as a better and more delicious version of Sava’s,” the statement reads.

Sava’s will close after dinner service on Dec. 31.

“We love and appreciate our team and our loyal guests so much and look forward to relaunching as the restaurant we are capable of today.”

Sister eateries Aventura and The Dixboro Project will expand their offerings for guests and to create jobs for staff during the closure.

Sava’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends.