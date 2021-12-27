Ann Arbor Police Department to host nightly safety storytime for kids

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Local police will help Ann Arbor area children learn about safety during virtual storytimes this week.

Ann Arbor Police Department officers will go live on the department’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday to read stories to Tree Town’s youngest residents.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department is committed to providing service and protection to all. As a community, it’s what we do. We teach, mentor, and educate our youth to be safe and help others in need. Unfortunately, many children don’t see danger in front of them. If you’re a parent, then chances are you’ve had to remind your kids to look both ways before crossing the street or have yelled, “get out of the kitchen,” as they pranced toward the open oven door. That’s why we need to continue the conversation together as a team and teach our young ones to stay safe,” the department said through social media.

“We want to help keep you safe and simple actions save lives. One child clicking on their seatbelt in the car, or putting on a helmet before riding their bicycle, or calling 911 in an emergency can make a difference.We can do this, Ann Arbor. We can do it together.”

The storytime events are intended for children ages 2-10.

