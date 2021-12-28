Michigan football adds transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi, one of the best centers in the country

Olusegun Oluwatimi #55 of the Virginia Cavaliers in action against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football earned a commitment from Virginia transfer Olusegun “Victor” Oluwatimi on Monday, bolstering next year’s offensive line with one of the best centers in the country.

Oluwatimi was a finalist for the 2021 Rimmingon Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top center. He also earned second-team All-American honors.

Olusegun Oluwatimi #55 of the Virginia Cavaliers lines up in the second half during a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (2019 Getty Images)

The Wolverines have an excellent offensive line, but will lose sixth-year center Andrew Vastardis to graduation after the College Football Playoff. Oluwatimi grades out as an elite run blocker and a strong pass blocker, so he can immediately fill that gap for 2022.

Oluwatimi will likely be joined by returning starters Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter to give Michigan great experience on the line next season. The right tackle position will need to be filled due to Andrew Stueber’s graduation.