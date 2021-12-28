SmartAsset: Ann Arbor makes top 10 fitness friendly cities of 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here’s some motivation for your 2022 fitness goal.

In its annual report, SmartAsset named Ann Arbor the eighth-most fitness-friendly city in the United States.

The financial advice organization compared data from 284 metropolitan areas across the country to create rankings for its 2022 list.

Data included the concentration of fitness professionals, the number of fast-food restaurants and the percentage of residents who bike or walk to their place of employment.

Here’s what the study had to say:

Ann Arbor has 46 fitness professionals per 10,000 workers, who make $19.61 per hour.

113 businesses out of every 10,000 companies are fitness-related.

About 7.4 percent of residents currently walk or bike to work.

45% of eateries are fast-food-related. That’s down 1% from numbers in 2021, but still higher than other top 10 cities according to the report.

Tree Town was the only Michigan city to make the top 50 cities but dropped down from its previous ranking of fourth place in 2021 and 2020.

These are the top 10 cities:

Missoula, MT Bend, OR La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Corvallis, OR Ithaca, NY Boulder, CO Flagstaff, AZ Ann Arbor, MI Fort Collins, CO Erie, PA

Find the study here.