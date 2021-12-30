Michigan's Jim Harbaugh gets his own bobblehead in time for Orange Bowl game

The limited-edition Jim Harbaugh bobblehead is now for sale.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan football fans can now purchase an officially licensed, limited-edition Jim Harbaugh bobblehead as the Wolverines prepare to face off against Georgia at the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the figurine manufactured by FOCO features U-M’s football coach in his classic uniform of a navy shirt, khaki pants and a block M hat standing inside a tiny replica of Michigan Stadium.

Recently named The Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year, Harbaugh is up for several other national coaching awards after a successful 12-1 season that led the Wolverines to win their first Big Ten Conference title in nearly two decades and the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

The limited-edition Jim Harbaugh bobblehead on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The 8-inch Harbaugh bobblehead costs $40 and each order includes an $8 flat-rate shipping charge.

To visit the online store, click here.

According to a news release, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2019 and produces “high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.”

To visit the HOF and Museum’s website, click here.