29º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

2 defensive players for Michigan football -- former 4-star recruits -- enter transfer portal

Anthony Solomon, Darion Green-Warren transferring from Michigan

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan, University Of Michigan, U Of M, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Local, Football, College Football, Sports, Anthony Solomon, Darion Green-Warren, Michigan Football Transfers, Transfers, Transfer Portal
Anthony Solomon #10 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. (Nic Antaya, 2020 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two defensive players and former four-star recruits on the Michigan football roster have announced their intention to transfer.

READ: Looking ahead to Michigan’s schedule, starters, expectations in 2022

On Monday, three days after the team’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, linebacker Anthony Solomon and cornerback Darion Green-Warren entered the transfer portal.

While the pair are the first Wolverines to enter the portal this offseason, they likely won’t be the last. Several players from nearly every team across the country will be on the move due to playing time concerns, scheme fits or coaching changes.

RELATED: Here’s how 41 Michigan football transfers performed at their new schools this season

Solomon spent three seasons at Michigan after signing with the class of 2019. He was a four-star out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida and the No. 223 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports.

Solomon appeared in 24 games during his Michigan career, but most of his snaps came on special teams. He was originally recruited to play the VIPER position in Don Brown’s defense, but now, the current scheme isn’t much of a fit.

He finishes his Michigan career with six tackles.

Green-Warren signed with Michigan as a four-star cornerback in 2020. He was the No. 190 player overall and the No. 14 cornerback in the class.

In two seasons, Green-Warren didn’t see game action for the Wolverines.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email