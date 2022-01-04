Ann Arbor Fire Department: No injuries in Sunday night hotel fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Guests at the Holiday Inn & Suites near Briarwood Mall were in for a surprise on Sunday night when firefighters responded to a hotel room fire at 8:47 p.m.

Ann Arbor Fire Department crews arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a second-floor room, officials said on social media.

The fire was caused by an issue with a ventilation unit. It was suppressed by the room’s sprinkler system by the time firefighters entered the room.

Officials said there were no injuries and the room was unoccupied at the time. Holiday Inn guests were moved to the nearby Sheraton Hotel.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm, but the additional alarm was canceled after firefighters gained control of the situation.

Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were also at the scene, officials said.

Holiday Inn & Suites Ann Arbor is at 3155 Boardwalk Dr.