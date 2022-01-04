Ann Arbor’s LynxDx opens new COVID-19 testing location in Ypsilanti

A sample drop box with instructions at LynxDx's drive-thru testing site at 648 S. Wagner Rd. in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has helped facilitate the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Ypsilanti as local cases rise.

The new site is operated by LynxDx of Ann Arbor and offers contactless saliva PCR tests by appointment only.

The no cost testing is available to all individuals, whether or not they have health insurance or symptoms.

The saliva-based PCR test is not a rapid test.

Individuals who schedule an appointment are instructed not to eat or drink for at least 30 minutes before a small spit sample is collected.

The new testing site is located at the former Walmart site at 2515 Ellsworth Rd. in Ypsilanti. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including weekends.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Results are typically sent within 48 hours to your phone or email. If after 72 hours you haven’t received your result, email covid19support@lynxdx.com.

LynxDx has also opened a new testing site in Brighton at the Legacy Center Sports Complex at 9299 Goble Dr. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including weekends.

Due to the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant, health departments are urging everyone to use all available mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of the virus, including:

Getting vaccinated or boosted.

Wearing a KN95, N95 or surgical mask around others. Cloth masks are not recommended.

Making sure you stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Washing hands frequently.

Avoiding gatherings or crowds.

Getting tested if exposed to COVID or if you have developed symptoms.

Staying away from others if you are symptomatic, have tested positive or are waiting for results.

The Washtenaw County Health Department said if you have one or more of the following symptoms, you should seek testing and stay away from others:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after an individual is exposed to the virus.

For more information, visit www.washtenwaw.org/covid19.