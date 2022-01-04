Ann Arbor’s TheRide now hiring full-time driver positions

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, is currently hiring full-time motor coach operator and bus driver positions.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 12 and applications may be completed online or sent via mail to the AAATA office at 2700 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

According to its website, the pay rate during training is $20.66/hour and after training is $23.42/hour.

TheRide will be inviting qualified candidates to interview as they receive applications. Accepted candidates will undergo their first week of training Feb. 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the job posting, ideal candidates have hands-on experience operating large commercial vehicles, experience driving in a congested urban environment, comprehensive understanding of traffic regulations and more.

For more information including position requirements, certification requirements and physical demands of the job, click here.

For more information about TheRide, visit www.theride.org.