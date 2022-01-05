University of Michigan offering COVID booster shots, testing on Ann Arbor campus

Big House stadium being used to vaccinate University of Michigan students, staff

ANN ARBOR – In an email to the University of Michigan community on Tuesday, school officials announced that community members and U-M affiliates can access pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics starting on Wednesday as well as testing.

Community members may pre-register for appointments or walk-in. The university requires all students, faculty and staff to receive their booster shot by Feb. 4, if eligible. Those who have already received their booster shots can submit their vaccination status here.

Pop-up vaccine clinics will take place at the 1320 N. University Ct. building. On Wednesday and Friday, registration is required to receive a booster from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-in appointments will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 12, Michigan Union room 2210ABC

Jan. 14, Mosher Jordan Hall Blue Market Upper Dining Area

Jan. 19, Bursley Hall Blue Market Dining Room

Jan. 20, Michigan Union room 2210ABC

Jan. 21, Michigan Union room 2210ABC

Now through Jan. 21, a clinic for U-M employees only will be open at Ford Auditorium at University Hospital during the following times:

Ad

Mondays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing for asymptomatic individuals is available at the 1310 N. University Court building via the Community Sampling and Tracking Program. U-M strongly encourages anyone who has traveled to get tested before returning to class, work or social activities, regardless of vaccination status.

The university has provided at-home rapid antigen test kits to all students living in residence halls.

School officials urge students, faculty and staff and stay home and seek testing if they develop symptoms. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or flu can get tested at the University Health Service. Community members can also be tested for COVID-19 at Occupational Health Services.

Ad

For the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccines and safety measures on campus, visit www.campusblueprint.umich.edu.