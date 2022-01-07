5 Michigan football players have entered transfer portal since end of season

Dan Villari #4 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s been a full week since Michigan’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, and so far, five former Wolverines have entered the transfer portal.

Anthony Solomon and Darion Green-Warren -- two former four-star recruits -- got the ball rolling Tuesday, when both announced their intentions to transfer.

Solomon carved out a role on special teams early in his Michigan career, but following the firing of Don Brown as defensive coordinator, the junior linebacker didn’t have an exact fit in Mike MacDonald’s defense.

Green-Warren, a defensive back, didn’t appear in a game during his two years at Michigan.

On Wednesday, defensive back George Johnson thanked Michigan for his three years on campus and announced his decision to transfer.

The former three-star played in four games this season and one game in 2020. He made his only career tackle in the opener against Western Michigan.

Perhaps the most significant transfer announcement so far came from Andre Seldon, who was a four-star cornerback in the 2020 class and a top 200 recruit overall.

Seldon posted a series of frustrated tweets about his playing time throughout the season, so his decision didn’t come as a surprise. But it could be a loss for Michigan if veteran defensive backs Vincent Gray and Gemon Green decide to move on, along with safeties Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins.

The only offensive transfer for the Wolverines, as of now, is quarterback Dan Villari, who battled Alan Bowman for third-string duties throughout the year.

Villari was a late addition to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class after J.D. Johnson -- the only quarterback commit in that group previously -- was forced to medically retire. (J.D. Johnson since got the positive news that he will be able to play again, and said he will do so elsewhere.)

In four games this season, Villari completed one of three pass attempts for 26 yards and rushed nine times for 35 yards.

There will almost certainly be more names added to this list in the coming days and weeks, but so far, Michigan hasn’t lost any major contributors via transfer.