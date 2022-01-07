Michigan football safety Daxton Hill, running back Hassan Haskins declare for 2022 NFL draft

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10.

DETROIT – Wolverines standout safety Daxton Hill is the latest Michigan player to declare for the 2022 NFL draft after three seasons with the program.

The announcement came via his Instagram account Thursday (Jan. 6).

“It’s been a long, unforgettable journey that I’ve had these past three years, which has shaped who I’ve become. After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft,” Hill said.

Hill, who was voted first-team All-Big Ten, ranked second on the team with 70 tackles and five tackles for loss; two interceptions and nine pass breakups this past season.

Joining the men in maize to forgo their collegiate career is running back Hassan Haskins, who also announced Thursday that he would enter the draft.

“As I embark on this journey towards playing in the NFL, I do so with great humility for what you all have given me,” Haskins said. “Regardless of my new city and new team colors, I don, I will forever be your teammate and will forever wear the maize and blue as a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and school-record 20 touchdowns this season. The display of dominance landed him first-team All-Big Ten honors.

In his collegiate career, Haskins rushed for 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Hill and Haskins followed suit as pass rusher David Ojabo, defensive tackle Chris Hinton, receiver Daylen Baldwin, edge rusher and Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson declared Wednesday they were heading to the NFL.

