Michigan Wolverines lose more players to NFL Draft

A Michigan fan watches during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines can add defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and wide receiver Daylen Baldwin to the list of players to forgo their collegiate career to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The players shared their excitement about their next chapter on social media Wednesday, with Hinton dropping some emojis to express his excitement.

“To say it was an honor to play at the University of Michigan and to have the opportunity to play for the best fans in the nation would be an understatement,” wrote Hinton. “The University of Michigan, the fans, the city of Ann Arbor are all amazing, and they will always have a special place in my heart!”

The 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention had 33 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries to help send the men in maize to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl inside Hard Rock Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Baldwin, the Southfield native who had plenty plenty of stops during his college career including Jackson State with head coach Deion Sanders, posted to Instagram to announce his decision to enter the draft.

“To Morgan State, Jackson State and The University of Michigan. I am forever thankful for the opportunities, relationships, and the lifelong memories that I have created; from my coaching staff and teammates to every position or team room I have been in, the ride has been unimaginable. I will never forget you guys,” Baldwin said.

Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson posted a simple “thank you” to the fans and those who represent the maize and blue to the fullest. The top three prospect was the main cog in the wheel during the Wolverines run to the CFP final four last season.

He led Michigan to the Big Ten East division title and the first Big Ten championship in program history.

According to ESPN Insider and Michigan alumnus Adam Schefter, Hutchinson the consensus All-American signed with Mike McCartney and Jayme Moten of Priority Sports.

