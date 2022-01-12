Help decide the future of road closures in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you liked dining on Main Street this past summer, Main Street Ann Arbor wants to know.

The membership-based association, which promotes downtown Tree Town events and businesses, is asking community members for their input regarding future road and block closures.

“Due to the positive feedback and strong support we have received for the downtown block closures, from businesses and the community, we are now looking forward to this year and ask that you fill out the below survey to provide your input on potential closures for 2022,” officials from the organization wrote on Facebook.

The organization has worked with local authorities since 2020 to close several streets during the summer months to allow for socially distant shopping and pedestrian zones. Businesses utilized the closures to display products outside and restaurants extended outdoor dining spaces into the closed streets.

Ann Arbor area residents can leave their feedback and comments through a Google survey here.

Survey responses should be submitted by Monday, Jan. 24.