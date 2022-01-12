Ryan Piviratto grew up in Ann Arbor playing hockey, now he’s looking for gold in a whole other sport

Most people know the sport of speed skating, skaters racing against the clock, trying to get the best time. But short-track speed skating is different. It's in the name. The track is shorter, but also you're racing against each other over a series of rounds. And things can get hairy sometimes.

DETROIT – Most people know the sport of speed skating, skaters racing against the clock, trying to get the best time. But short-track speed skating is different. It’s in the name.

The track is shorter, but also you’re racing against each other over a series of rounds. And things can get hairy sometimes.

“Anything can happen to anyone in the race,” Ryan Piviratto said.

Piviratto played hockey for ten years. He took his first steps on the ice in Ann Arbor before his family eventually moved. He says it was in Connecticut when he made the change in sport, but he stayed on the ice.

“Found a club in Connecticut where I started skating,” Piviratto said. “The rest is history.”

A year in, seeing positive results, Piviratto knew he had found his niche and dove in. He even traveled to South Korea to train for the 2018 Olympic games.

Piviratto ended up going to Pyeongchang as an alternate. This time around in Beijing, he’s qualified and will compete in the 1000 meter, 1500 meter, 500 meter, and the mixed relay, events he ranks in the top 35 in all distances.

“Going back with secured spots and going back to race individually, it’s a different feeling,” Piviratto said. “I can’t describe it well. I’m really happy how I performed at the race. Can’t wait to race at the highest stage.”

Even though his family can’t travel to watch him due to COVID rules, Piviratto plans to bring something home to show them.

“Medals would be very nice,” Piviratto said. “I think everyone is going there to win a medal.”

Piviratto has set up a GoFundMeo account to help pay for his Olympic journey.