Briarwood Mall welcomes plus size fashion retailer Torrid to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There is now a store at Briarwood Mall just for those in need of fashionable plus-sized clothing.

On Monday, trendy retailer Torrid opened the doors to its new Ann Arbor location, which features women’s clothing in sizes 10-30, plus-size undergarments and accessories.

The brand’s mission is to “make every woman, especially those with curves, feel confident and beautiful through clothes fit for their body and life,” Briarwood officials said in a release.

Torrid is located next to Windsor in the JCPenny wing of the Ann Arbor mall.

It will host a grand opening on Saturday with personalized stylings, complimentary bra fittings and promotions.

Store hours are from noon- 6 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 o.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Briarwood is at 100 Briarwood Circle.