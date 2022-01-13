Washtenaw County Health Department offering free masks at two locations

Close-up of KN95 or N95 face mask on wooden surface, San Ramon, California, September 18, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents can pick up a pack of free masks this week courtesy of the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Each pack contains 10 adult KN95 masks. Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at two different locations within the county.

Masks will be handed out in Ypsilanti on Thursday and in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Registration for the pick-up sites is not necessary and children’s masks will not be available.

The events are intended for households and individuals, not organizations or contractors, the Health Department said.

Here’s where WCHD will be:

THURSDAY: 4-6 p.m. at 555 Towner St., Ypsilanti - Drive or walk up from the Towner Street parking lot.

SATURDAY: 10 a.m.-noon at 705 N. Zeeb Rd., Ann Arbor - Drive or walk up

Additional mask distribution is being planned, officials said. Details have not been released.

KN95 masks and surgical masks are supposed to provide better protection against the Omicron COVID variant, according to the Health Department.

Those unable to obtain KN95 masks should wear a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask to decrease the chances of catching the coronavirus.

Take a look at the Health Department’s how-to on wearing a KN95 here.

Find COVID-19 resources at www.washtenaw.org/3095/COVID-19