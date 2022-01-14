Saint Joseph Mercy Health System pledges $1M to Washtenaw County homeless

New research from the University of Michigan and Legal Services of South Central Michigan found trends within evictions and eviction filing rates between 2014 and 2018.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One million dollars will be used to create supportive solutions for those experiencing homelessness within Washtenaw County thanks to Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

On Thursday, the hospital system announced its financial commitment in honor of healthcare advocate and Washtenaw Housing Alliance board member Sister Yvonne and of Garry C. Faja, the first president and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy.

The pledged money will be used to address underlying issues of homelessness, including mental healthcare, employment training and substance abuse counseling.

Funds, given through the Sr. Yvonne Gellise Endowment Fund for Permanent Supportive Housing Services (SYG Fund), will go to partnering agencies collaborating with Washtenaw Housing Alliance.

“Like Sister Yvonne and the Sisters of Mercy who founded St. Joe’s, Garry Faja believed very strongly in the core values that guide our health system’s healing mission, including reverence for the sacredness and dignity of every person, and our responsibility to care for the most vulnerable in our community,” said St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston president Alonzo Lewis in a release.

“In tribute to Sister Yvonne and her ongoing leadership and commitment to those in need, as well as Garry’s memory and incredible legacy of service, St. Joe’s is honored to make a significant investment in the Washtenaw County community and build on health programs and community partnerships that improve and enrich the lives of local residents.”

In a statement, SYG Fund cabinet chair Norman Herbert said that the investment will allow the fund to support more Washtenaw County households, while SYG Fund development coordinator Lauren Wisniewski noted the growing need for permanent supportive housing services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about the endowment fund and who it supports here.