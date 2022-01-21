Free COVID antigen testing on Saturday for Ann Arbor Public Schools families, staff

(Matias Delacroix, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students, families and staff of Ann Arbor Public Schools can receive free rapid testing for COVID-19 antigens on Saturday.

Between 9 a.m. and noon, the Michigan National Guard will be at Pioneer High School helping test AAPS community members who register for the event.

Antigen tests are limited, so pre-registration is required, AAPS officials said in an email. Sign up here.

The rapid antigen tests will a swab of the lower nasal cavity. Attendees will enter into the Ann Arbor high school, be tested, and will then wait for 15 minutes for their results.

Both adults and children, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, are welcome to register but any child under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Well-fitted masks must be worn at all times unless the wearer is being tested.

“We anticipate that this event will fill quickly, and intend to offer more testing events if resources allow,” AAPS officials said.

Ad

Attendees should park in the staff parking lot or the large student parking lot and enter the high school at the clocktower entrance facing Stadium Boulevard.

Those with questions can contact Jenna Bacolor. Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Community Division, at bacolor@a2schools.org

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.