COVID-19 surge forces Ann Arbor Public Schools to suspend more bus routes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An ongoing shortage of bus drivers and sickness among staff has led to the temporary suspensions of 14 bus routes serving Ann Arbor Public School students, the district announced.

The change will start Monday and extends until Monday, Feb. 11.

Here’s which routes will be suspended:

33 Pattengill/Tappan

38 Pittsfield/Huron

67 Burns Park/Slauson

73 Angell/Huron

76 Logan/Skyline

86 Lakewood/Forsythe/Skyline

109 Lawton AM/King PM/Skyline

111 Wines/Skyline

114 Abbot/Forsythe

130 Haisley/Forsythe

137 Bryant/Tappan

140 Haisley/Forsythe/Skyline

148 Logan/Clague/Huron

151 King AM/Clague/Huron

Earlier in January, the school district suspended 20 bus routes for the same reason. Those routes will be reinstated on Monday, Jan. 31.

“We want to thank all families who have shown kindness and understanding in the face of tremendous inconvenience. We appreciate your continued patience as we partner to weather this challenging time,” reads a statement from AAPS.

“We would also like to applaud those bus drivers and bus monitors who work every day to safely transport our students. They are frontline workers who are dedicated to our daily mission.”

The district reminded AAPS families that capacity is limited on buses and that, for safety reasons, students cannot use routes not assigned to them.

Read the full statement here.