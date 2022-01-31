Interim University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman outlines ‘priorities for the coming months’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan interim President Mary Sue Coleman, who has taken over the position in the wake of Mark Schlissel’s removal, issued a message to the community last week to address her “priorities for the coming months.”

Coleman said the university’s Board of Regents soon will be announcing their plans for a presidential search. Here is her full letter to the university community on Thursday, Jan. 27:

To the University Community:

I am truly heartened by the outpouring of support from our community and the shared desire to move forward as a university committed to learning, scholarship, health care and public service.

I’ve heard many questions about what lies ahead, and I want to share my priorities for the coming months.

First, we will work to begin rebuilding trust. The regents and I share a profound commitment to ensure that each member of the community can thrive in a safe, welcoming, supportive environment. Your well-being as students, staff and scholars is of utmost importance to me. I hope, too, we will pledge to respect one another, listen to one another, and to care for one another.

We are focusing now on searches for Michigan’s top two leaders. The regents soon will announce plans for a presidential search, and I am engaging in the work to identify our next provost.

I am deeply attentive to the success of Michigan’s broad academic portfolio. The university’s academic excellence, flourishing research and creative endeavors, and dedicated patient care are among the finest in higher education. I will work with you to advance the most critical agendas and initiatives in each of these areas over the next several months to ensure continued strength and momentum.

Provost Susan M. Collins and I are working with the Campus Health Response Committee to steer the university through the pandemic. I fully support our in-person winter term instructional plan, which is based on sound academic reasoning and prudent public health measures, and I appreciate the efforts of so many to make the semester successful.

Our future is so bright. We are preparing to admit students to our fall semester, and as always, they are some of the most accomplished and promising students in the state and in the world.

I have complete confidence in the executive team and leadership across all three campuses. And I see everyone in our schools, colleges and units using their talents to carry out our mission of serving the world around us. I care very deeply about this university, and it is an honor to work beside you.

A great research university always looks ahead, and I believe the future is limitless for the University of Michigan. Our foundation of excellence will inspire and guide us as we move forward.

Sincerely,

Mary Sue Coleman, President