Mary Sue Coleman issues message after being appointed interim president at University of Michigan

DETROIT - OCTOBER 4: President of the University of Michigan Mary Sue Coleman waits to speak at the start of the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center October 4, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 1,200 scientists and researchers from around the world are expected to attend the summit that focuses on the advancement of embryonic stem cell research. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Board of Regents named former school president Mary Sue Coleman as interim president after firing Dr. Mark Schlissel from his presidency.

Schlissel was fired this week by an unanimous board decision after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Coleman held the position of University of Michigan school president between 2002 and 2014, when she retired. She released the following message to the community on Sunday:

To the University Community: Yesterday, I accepted the U-M Board of Regents’ request to serve as interim until they appoint a new president. While deeply saddened by the circumstances of the invitation, I accepted the interim appointment because of my love and respect for this institution. I welcome the opportunity to work with you once again in moving forward with the critical agenda of the University of Michigan. I want to express my deep appreciation to all of you during a difficult time for U-M. I know some will feel a sense of loss. What we can do now is to renew our commitment to learning together, as well as to doing research and public service as a collectivity. I have spent my entire academic career at or advancing public research institutions and their teaching function. My deep and profound belief in the students, faculty, staff and alumni of this institution’s three campuses gives me great confidence that we will come together during this period to advance the values and the excellence that define the University of Michigan. Sincerely, Mary Sue Coleman, President

