Ann Arbor Public Schools: Students to have remote classes on Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town public school students will study from home again on Thursday due to severe winter weather.

The school district notified students and families on Wednesday afternoon, noting local road conditions and snowy weather

“Inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in the AAPS attendance area; the latest update is that road crews will be plowing main roadways overnight and plan to move to clear neighborhood roads late Thursday and Friday after the snow has ended,” said an email from AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

Students are expected to attend classes virtually on Thursday. Attendance will be taken but anticipated student absences should be reported to their respective school office.

In-school and after-school activities are canceled and AAPS school buildings will be closed on Thursday.

All AAPS students first attended virtual classes this week on Wednesday in anticipation of the inclement weather.

The district has not yet released a decision for Friday but will notify the AAPS community “in advance as is possible so that students, families and staff may prepare,” the email says. Families will also be told if weather conditions force the school district to cancel classes.

Several other Ann Arbor area and Washtenaw County schools have chosen to close Thursday.

