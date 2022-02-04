Annual blood battle pits University of Michigan fans against other schools as blood supplies are critical

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This winter’s annual blood battle between college football fans comes at a critical time of need.

The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

The Big Heart Blood Battle is running through Feb. 22 and pits the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Penn State University and the University of Wisconsin against each other.

The competition started out as just a battle between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University -- but it gained attention from other schools and has expanded to any school that wants to participate.

To make an appointment to donate you can visit the link above or you can visit the American Red Cross’ website here. To support Michigan you’ll insert the sponsor code “goblue.” Donors will receive a Blood Battle shirt and coupon for Washtenaw Dairy while supplies last. Donors will also be entered into a raffle for gift cards to local businesses and other prices.

Ad

The American Red Cross asks donors to use Rapid Pass, which allows donors to complete their donation quicker. You’ll go through some steps prior to arriving at the blood drive. You can click here for more information.

There are some requirements you have to meet before you are allowed to donate. You can click here to learn about those requirements.

All drives on campus will require both volunteers and donors to wear masks and complete the ResponsiBlue screening. Donors who do not comply will be turned away.

Read: Red Cross declares blood crisis as US faces ‘dangerously low blood supply levels’