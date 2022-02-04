Michigan football’s Blake Corum signs sponsorship deal with chocolate company

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football running back Blake Corum has signed a sponsorship deal with a chocolate shop in Ann Arbor ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Corum will work with Bon Bon Bon on a social media campaign that will also benefit the nonprofit organization Get Tuff, which provides uniforms for underprivileged young student-athletes. Bon Bon Bon will donate 15% of all sales to Get Tuff, according to a release.
The company says Corum will visit Bon Bon Bon to see how the chocolate is made and get a chance to serve customers at the shop.
Corum was a star for Michigan in 2021, rushing for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries and catching 24 passes for 141 yards and a score.