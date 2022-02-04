15º
Michigan football’s Blake Corum signs sponsorship deal with chocolate company

Corum signs deal with Bon Bon Bon before Valentine’s Day

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) breaks away from Washington defensive back Alex Cook (5) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10. (Tony Ding, The Associated Press 2021)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan football running back Blake Corum has signed a sponsorship deal with a chocolate shop in Ann Arbor ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Corum will work with Bon Bon Bon on a social media campaign that will also benefit the nonprofit organization Get Tuff, which provides uniforms for underprivileged young student-athletes. Bon Bon Bon will donate 15% of all sales to Get Tuff, according to a release.

The company says Corum will visit Bon Bon Bon to see how the chocolate is made and get a chance to serve customers at the shop.

Corum was a star for Michigan in 2021, rushing for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries and catching 24 passes for 141 yards and a score.

