Power of the Purse fundraiser to honor Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County Health Department Health Officer Jimena Loveluck is United Way of Washtenaw County’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Loveluck will be honored during the annual Power of the Purse fundraiser on Wednesday, March 9 between 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The virtual event showcases influential women in Washtenaw County and has named a woman of the year annually since 2009. Previous recipients include Food Gatherers’ CEO and President Eileen Spring, Dr. Lori Pierce and Ann Arbor radio personality Lucy Ann Lance.

Over the course of the ongoing pandemic, Loveluck and staff at the Health Department have kept the community informed about COVID-19 testing, impacts and resources.

She was chosen by the United Way of Washtenaw County Women United group, the same UWWC committee that hosts the event. It has raised almost $400,000 towards supporting the financial stability of area women, said a UWWC release.

“It is my honor to serve the women of this community as the Chairwoman of the Power of the Purse Committee. The community impact of this event helps women to achieve their goals of returning to school, employment or financial stability. The investment that we make will generate a difference in our community for generations to come,” said Nicole Kontyko, event Chair and Senior Client Experience Manager at Key Private Bank.

Power of the Purse attendees will listen to special guests and can participate in a live, designer purse auction and raffle.

General tickets are free and include access to the event, raffle and auction. Upgraded tickets, which cost $25, include the same perks as general tickets as well as a Live United T-shirt and raffle ticket. Register for tickets here.

Proceeds from the event will benefit women-centered initiatives within Washtenaw County.

Those wishing to donate purses or sponsor the event can contact UWWC Director of Corporate Giving Ebony Robinson at 734-677-7224 or erobinson@uwwashtenaw.org.