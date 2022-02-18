Emaciated dog found frozen to death in cage near Ypsilanti apartment complex

A dog was found dead in a cage and frozen to the ground near Village Grove apartments in Ypsilanti, according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). HSHV’s Cruelty and Rescue Department believes the cage was placed in a small field off Share Avenue and west of Harris Road on Saturday (Feb. 12).

The dog was emaciated and feces lined his cage. He appeared to be a young pit bull mix dog, black in color with a little white stripe on his chest, according to HSHV.

“While we don’t yet have an official cause of death, this heartbreaking case gives us an opportunity to share some important reminders,” says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “Though it is still legal in Michigan to keep a dog outside when the temperature is dangerously cold, it can cause great suffering and even death. There is a bill in Michigan’s State House, HB 4784, that doesn’t ban dogs from being forced to live outside, but does create stricter rules to improve protection. Better laws make a difference.”

The humane society is offering up to $500 cash reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person, or persons, responsible for the dog’s death.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call HSHV’s Cruelty and Rescue Department at 734-661-3512 or report online by clicking here. All tips will be investigated.

If you are struggling to care for your pet and need help you can call 734-662-5585. Click here to learn more about how to keep pets safe in the winter.

