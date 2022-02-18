Virtual gala to raise money for congenital heart research at University of Michigan

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A virtual gala hosted by the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will raise money for congenital heart research.

The Save A Heart gala will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Click here to register -- attendance is free, registration is required.

The annual fundraiser features live and silent auctions, patient stories and a theme of denim and diamonds. This is the 29th year for the event, which raises funds to benefit critical congenital heart studies and families facing serious heart conditions.

Save A Heart’s fundraising campaign coincides with February’s American Heart Month and Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.