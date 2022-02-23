Ann Arbor gardening organization celebrates 50 years of community

In this March 28, 2020, photo, DiMare farm manager Jim Husk holds a ripe tomato, in Homestead, Fla. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can't sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus. This is a catastrophe, said tomato grower Tony DiMare. We havent even started to calculate it. Its going to be in the millions of dollars. Losses mount every day." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Project Grow is celebrating its golden anniversary with a year of events and a new golden tomato.

Started in 1972, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit is planning several events during 2022 as a “thank you” to its supporters and community, the organization said in a release.

Focusing on community-driven and sustainable gardening, Project Grow volunteers and member gardeners take care of more than 20 sites around Ann Arbor. The organization also offers certifications and classes for Southeast Michigan growers

This year, the member-governed gardening group will offer a new type of tomato variety grown by its own gardeners, the “Project Grow Gold.” Named after the organization’s big 5-0, the new beefsteak tomato will debut on May 7 during the Project Grow 2022 plant sale. One hundred of these plants will be given away for free during the event, reads the release.

Events planned for 2022 include community garden workdays, fundraising programs and the nonprofit’s annual summer Tomato Tasting event.

In March, Project Grow will partner with People’s Food Co-op in Kerrytown for the Round Up Change program, which helps fund the nonprofit’s reduced fee gardening plot program.

Applications for garden beds and plots around Tree Town are now being accepted at the organization’s website.