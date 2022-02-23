Michigan Panthers select former U of M QB Shea Patterson with No. 1 overall pick in USFL draft

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the third quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick in the USFL draft to select former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Patterson spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Michigan football team, throwing for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 2018 and 2019. He also rushed for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Panthers received the No. 1 pick in the draft after the USFL, a professional football league that first launched in 1983 before dissolving after three seasons, announced its return for 2022. The draft rounds were broken up by position, so each team selected their starting quarterback in the first round.

Here’s a look at who the Panthers selected in the first 12 rounds on Day 1 of the draft:

All eight USFL teams will play in Birmingham, Alabama, for the first season.