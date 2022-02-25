Ann Arbor’s outdoor Buhr Park Ice Arena to end skating season early due to staffing diffculties

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members have less than a week to enjoy Buhr Park Ice Arena before it closes Feb. 28.

The Packard Road ice arena is ending its season early this year due to a lack of staff and operational challenges, according to an email from Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation officials.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing levels have been at historic lows. Throughout the winter, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation have continued to see diminished staffing levels. As we approach the end of the season at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena, we have had several unexpected staffing changes that will force us to adjust our operations,” officials said.

“While this is disappointing, we appreciate your understanding.”

Reservations made for March 1 or after will be canceled and refunded.

Ann Arbor’s other public ice arena, Veterans Memorial Ice Arena, will stay open until April 30 but limits public skating capacity to 100 visitors at a time.

Currently, masks are required indoors regardless of visitor vaccination status.

Find more information about the ice arena here.