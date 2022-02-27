Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery to open Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – You know spring is coming when Blank Slate Creamery gets ready to open its doors.

The Liberty Street ice cream spot announced on social media that it would open for its 2022 season on Wednesday, and teased that new ice cream flavors were on their way.

Blank Slate is known for adventurous flavors, like white chocolate raspberry, blackberry riesling and maple rosemary. Non-dairy flavors include coconut stracciatella and sunbutter chip. Ice cream lovers can take a look at the flavor list or order online here.

Located at 300 W. Liberty St., the creamery is also known for its long lines that wind down the sidewalk and across the street so make sure to get there early.

Its Brighton location will also open on Wednesday.