Passes on sale for 60th Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR – This year, fans of the Ann Arbor Film Festival will have the chance to attend the annual event online and in person.

Founded in 1963, the Tree Town-based festival is the oldest experimental film festival in North America. Now in its 60th year, the festival will run from March 22-27.

Due to the new hybrid format, Ann Arbor Film Festival attendees can watch feature film and short film competitions and juror presentations both in-person and online.

Additional events for the in-person festival include special programs, after-party events, in-person panels and discussions and Off The Screen! installations.

Online attendees can participate in online film forums and watch online content and filmmaker interviews until Wednesday, March 30.

Film fans can buy three levels of festival passes, each providing different access to the week’s programming.

Here are the details for each pass, according to AAFF’s website:

Festival Pass: $125

in-person admission to all films including in-competition feature film, shorts programs, special programs and juror presentations

admission to all after parties

online access to the virtual festival until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 30

discounts available for students, seniors and members

Online Pass: $60

online access to feature films, short films and juror programs

access to a virtual Filmmaker Forum with filmmakers, filmmaker interviews

Weekend Pass: $75

in-person admission to all films including in-competition feature films, shorts programs, juror presentations and special programs

admission to after-parties on March 25-27

discounts available for students, seniors and members

no access to online content

The in-person Ann Arbor Film Festival will take place at the Michigan Theater, at 603 E. Liberty St., and will follow Michigan Theater COVID protocols. Attendees will need to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information and to reserve passes, visit the Ann Arbor Film Festival website.