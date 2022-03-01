Rotary Club of Ann Arbor to host food drive with Food Gatherers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town community members can help Food Gatherers and the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor fight local hungry throughout March.

Between March 7-18, funds and nonperishable food can be donated to the Rotary Fights Child Hunger Spring fund and food drive to hit this year’s goal of providing 150,000 meals to area families.

Meals will be given to Washtenaw County children and their families when they no longer have access to free or reduced-price meals at school this summer, said a release from Food Gatherers.

Funds will also go towards the food pantries, meal programs and emergency grocery services that make up the nonprofit’s 170 community partners.

The Harold and Kay Peplau Family Fund will match up to $10,000 through one-for-one matches of $25 donations or more. Around 150 meals can be provided when $25 is doubled, said Food Gatherers.

Currently, the rate of child food insecurity is still 12 percent higher than the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, which had doubled during the first six months of the pandemic, according to the Ann Arbor organization.

Community members can help out in a few ways:

Donate funds online here.

Mail or drop off checks addressed to Food Gatherers (put “Rotary” in the memo line)

Drop off food donations at the Food Gatherers warehouse between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Items needed the most include low or no-sodium, high-protein products are needed, including such as beans, canned meats and peanut butter. Canned fruit, baby formula, baby food, nutrition drinks (like Ensure) and low or no-sodium hearty soups are also needed.

Food Gatherers is at 1 Carrot Way.

Learn more at give.foodgatherers.org/ge/rotary.