Washtenaw County Clerk warns of ‘potential scam’ postcards, issues consumer advisory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents should be wary of postcards claiming to be from “County Deed Records,” said the Washtenaw County Clerk and Register of Deeds Office.

The “Home Warranty Replacement” postcards are part of a marketing scam to get individuals to call an out-of-state company, officials said.

The postcards urge community members to call a number to prevent “a lapse on coverage” for home repairs before the warranty expires. The cards contain a registration ID and pin number, and offer sservices in Spanish.

“This postcard was not sent by the Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office and should be considered a potential scam. County residents who have received the postcard should disregard it,” officials said.

It is unknown how many Washtenaw County residents have received the cards.

Anyone unsure about mail from the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds can call 734-222-6710 or email deeds@washtenaw.org.

Those wanting to file complaints about the cards can contact the Michigan Attorney General and file online. Individuals with questions about complaints can call 877-765-8388.