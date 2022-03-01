31º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Clerk warns of ‘potential scam’ postcards, issues consumer advisory

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Crime, Scam, Home, Home Warranty, Washtenaw County Clerk, Washtenaw County Clerk and Register of Deeds Office, Register of Deeds Office, Michigan Attorney General, Community, Ann Arbor Crime
(pixabay.com)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents should be wary of postcards claiming to be from “County Deed Records,” said the Washtenaw County Clerk and Register of Deeds Office.

The “Home Warranty Replacement” postcards are part of a marketing scam to get individuals to call an out-of-state company, officials said.

The postcards urge community members to call a number to prevent “a lapse on coverage” for home repairs before the warranty expires. The cards contain a registration ID and pin number, and offer sservices in Spanish.

“This postcard was not sent by the Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office and should be considered a potential scam. County residents who have received the postcard should disregard it,” officials said.

It is unknown how many Washtenaw County residents have received the cards.

Anyone unsure about mail from the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds can call 734-222-6710 or email deeds@washtenaw.org.

Those wanting to file complaints about the cards can contact the Michigan Attorney General and file online. Individuals with questions about complaints can call 877-765-8388.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email