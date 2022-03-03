Ann Arbor chef announces new venture with historic Ypsilanti inn

The Newton of Ypsilanti is at 220 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last Bite Chef’s Allison Anastasio has found a new home at The Newton of Ypsilanti.

Built in the 1830s, the historic in has three guest rooms, four large gathering spaces for community events and a 1700s-styled tavern.

Guests at the inn will be able to rent the three suites, which will open on April 15, and add packages that include handcrafted meals from Anastasio.

The Huron Street house has a long history, including being gifted to Charles Newton, the building’s namesake, by Henry Ford.

In a release, Anastasio said she is “so excited to share The Newton with the community as it develops into a dynamic hub focused on local food and arts.”

Later in 2022, the Newton will open up its gathering spaces for events and its kitchen for in-person cooking classes and workshops.

