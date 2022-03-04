Cheer and dance teams headed to Ann Arbor for 2022 national championships

FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2013, file photo, Oakland Raiders cheerleaders hold pink pom-poms for breast cancer awareness before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Top-ranked competitive cheer and dance teams will descend on Eastern Michigan University for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships.

This year, the annual competition will run between March 11-12 at the university’s George Gervin GameAbove Center, said Destination Ann Arbor.

Twelve dance squads and 15 cheer teams from around the United States will be hosted by the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and Concordia University in the 8,700-seat area during the event’s sixth year.

“We look forward to working with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and Concordia University as they host the NAIA’s Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a release. “The state-of-the-art facility will provide a fantastic experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Tickets cost between $15-$50 and can be bought online here. Discounts are available for students and seniors.

EMU’s George Gervin GameAbove Center, previously known as the Convocation Center, is at 799 N. Hewitt Rd in Ypsilanti.