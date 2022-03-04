37º
Haab’s Restaurant in Ypsilanti closes after 87 years

Downtown Ypsilanti restaurant closed doors Thursday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Haab's Restaurant in Downtown Ypsilanti (Photo Credit: Google Maps -- image captured June 2021) (Google)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Haab’s Restaurant in Ypsilanti has closed after 87 years in business.

The downtown restaurant closed its doors Thursday (March 3) for a variety of reasons, including difficulties following the pandemic, and the age and health of ownership.

You can read the full statement from the restaurant below.

