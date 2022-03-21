Maria Shriver, Anthony Fauci, Maria Klawe to speak at University of Michigan commencement ceremonies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The speakers for the University of Michigan commencement ceremonies have been announced.

A chief medical adviser, an award-winning journalist and a computer scientist are recommended to receive honorary degrees and will speak at commencement ceremonies this spring.

Journalist Maria Shriver will be the main speaker at the April 30 ceremony honoring 2022 graduates at Michigan Stadium. She has also been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci will speak at the May 7 “comeback ceremony,” which is also held at Michigan Stadium, for 2020 graduates who didn’t have an in-person commencement because of the COVID pandemic. Fauci has been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Maria M. Klawe will deliver the address at the April 29 Rackham Graduate Exercises at Hill Auditorium. She has been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Engineering degree.

Other honorary degree recipients recommended by President Mary Sue Coleman and to be considered by the Board of Regents are:

Berry Gordy, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and founder of the Motown record label, Honorary Doctor of Music.

Thomas Cleveland Holt, historian and college professor, Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

William C. Martin, former U-M athletic director, and founder and chair of the Bank of Ann Arbor, Honorary Doctor of Laws.

Click here to learn more about spring commencement.

