More services added to Ann Arbor's online permit system

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members can do more with Tree Town’s new online permit system.
Having debuted in 2021, the city’s new EnerGov software helps community members submit requests for permits online.
Last Friday, the software added a few more services to those available.
According to a city notice, those services are:
- plan submittal and review
- record retention.
- land management
- building and trade permitting
- right of way permits
Community members can also use the system to pay for dog licenses and dog park registration, some commercial licenses, some permits (banners, block parties, noise etc), and licenses for auctioneers, marijuana facilities and metal and gem dealers.
Officials said that staff in the city clerk’s office, public services customer service and building services customer service have been trained on the software.
Questions can be called into the City Clerk’s Office at 734-794-6140, Public Services customer service at 734-794-6000 and Building Services customer service at 734-794-6263.