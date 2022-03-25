Michigan men’s basketball falls to Villanova in Sweet 16

Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels shoots over Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – The magical run from the University of Michigan men’s basketball team has come to an end as the men in maize fall to No. 2 seed Villanova 63-55 in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

The Wolverines’ season ended in the Elite 8 last year, when they were upset by No. 11 seed UCLA.

In defeat, Michigan was led by Hunter Dickinson’s 15 points followed by Eli Brooks with 14, but poor free-throw shooting and rebounding sealed their fate early.

Jermaine Samuels led Villanova with 20 points, Justin Moore chipped in with 15, and the Big East player of the year, Collin Gillespie, dropped 12 in the victory.

Villanova will square off against the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Houston on Saturday (March 26) at AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.