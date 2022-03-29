A4 Winter Photo Challenge 2022: The Winners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Brrrr. It may technically be spring but Michigan isn’t ready to give up her chilly ways just yet.
To celebrate the end of the coldest of seasons, we asked readers to show us their coolest winter photos (pun intended).
Submissions ranged from icy walks to snowy neighborhoods, but all of them showed us what a beautiful winter wonderland Ann Arbor can be.
Thank you to all who entered!
Didn’t get a chance to submit your pics? Don’t worry about it. Every season we challenge our readers to show us their best photos from around Ann Arbor so stay tuned!
Here are the winning winter photos:
