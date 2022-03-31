Ann Arbor Goddess Run 5K returning Sunday after three year hiatus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Runners will take to the streets on Sunday during the return of the Ann Arbor Goddess Run.

After a three-year pause, the annual event will have participants race along Liberty Street, down Main Street and do a loop near Ebel Field.

Sunday’s races, which kick off at 8 a.m., include a 5K race, an untimed 1-mile fun run and a 200-meter kids’ dash.

To make the event a family affair, Lynx Dx is paying the racing fees for children age 13 and younger who are running with a registered adult.

The Ann Arbor-based company has become a leader in COVID-19 testing in Southeast Michigan.

“At Lynx Dx, we provide services that promote health and wellbeing and of course, physical activity contributes to good health. The events Epic Races produce are top-notch and a great way for families to participate in fitness together. We are happy to make that more accessible for our community,” said Lynx Dx Chief Operating Officer Steve Riggs in a release.

“When Eva [Solomon] proposed the idea to me to sponsor the Kids Race Free program, it resonated with me as it fits so well with our mission.”

“I’m always so happy when I see families out at our races,” said Eva Solomon, Epic Races Founder and Ann Arbor Goddess Run Race Director, “I know it’s expensive so I wanted to find a way to make it more affordable for them yet still be able to cover our costs. When Lynx Dx agreed to make our Kids Race Free idea a reality, we got the program into action right away with the Ann Arbor Goddess Run. Each registered adult can register one child under 13 for free.”

Adult registration costs $45 per runner.

The Goddess Run also doubles as a fundraiser for women-focused charities. Since 2015, more than $190,000 has been raised. This year, funds will go to the University of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center.

Learn more or register for the races at www.annarborgoddess.com.