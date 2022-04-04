Ann Arbor’s TheRide releases Easter holiday schedule

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, or TheRide, has announced it will not be operating services on its fixed-route buses, A-Ride services of FlexRide East/West on Sunday, April 17 in observance of Easter.

In addition to a pause in services, TheRide’s Blake and Ypsilanti transit centers will be closed.

Service will resume and transit centers will reopen the following day as normal.

Those in need of transportation on April 17 are encouraged to use the FlexRide Holiday Service. The shared-ride service which operates in designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti costs $5 per person. Individuals with disabilities and an A-Ride identification card and seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card can ride the service for $2.50 on holidays. Those with a valid go!pass can ride the service for $3.

Ad

FlexRide Holiday Service hours on Easter, according to TheRide’s website:

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17

FlexRide Late Night Service hours due to Easter holiday:

8 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 17

Those who wish to use the Late Night or Holiday Service can make reservations via the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.

According to TheRide, the following safety measures remain in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Customers are required to wear a face covering, per federal law.

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders on fixed-route buses.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information, visit TheRide.org.