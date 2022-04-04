Infrastructure project to close these Ann Arbor streets, sidewalks throughout April

ANN ARBOR – Several streets and sidewalks will be affected this month by the city’s Technology Infrastructure Improvement Project.

Work will be carried out by contractor Turnkey Network Solutions for the city’s IT department to install underground fiber optic cable and conduit and restore handholes.

According to a city release, work was set to begin on Monday and is expected to last through April 29. During this time, residents can expect to experience intermittent lane, sidewalk, parking space and through-traffic closures. Some pedestrian traffic areas may experience detours as crews remove and install concrete driveways and replace pavement.

Residents can also expect meter bagging and regular loading and unloading of construction materials in some areas.

According to a city release, the following areas will be affected by the project: