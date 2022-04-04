Infrastructure project to close these Ann Arbor streets, sidewalks throughout April

ANN ARBOR – Several streets and sidewalks will be affected this month by the city’s Technology Infrastructure Improvement Project.
Work will be carried out by contractor Turnkey Network Solutions for the city’s IT department to install underground fiber optic cable and conduit and restore handholes.
According to a city release, work was set to begin on Monday and is expected to last through April 29. During this time, residents can expect to experience intermittent lane, sidewalk, parking space and through-traffic closures. Some pedestrian traffic areas may experience detours as crews remove and install concrete driveways and replace pavement.
Residents can also expect meter bagging and regular loading and unloading of construction materials in some areas.
According to a city release, the following areas will be affected by the project:
- South side of Williams between Fourth and State Street – Metered parking and sidewalk closures needed.
- South side of Huron from First to Main Street - Right lane closure and sidewalk closure (MDOT Permit# 81103-079011-21-080521).
- North and south side of Washington from Ashley to Division – Metered parking and sidewalk closure.
- West side of Fifth from Huron to Washington – Metered parking and sidewalk closure.
- East side of Fourth from Huron to Williams – Metered parking and sidewalk closure.
- West side of Division from Huron to Williams – Left lane, metered parking and sidewalk closures.